Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,960,326 shares changing hands.

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 million and a PE ratio of -15.01.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

