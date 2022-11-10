Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.65. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 44.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.