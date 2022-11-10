Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.65. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,824 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
