Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.65. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 44.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

