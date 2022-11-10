Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.95 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

