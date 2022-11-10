Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.