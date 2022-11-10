ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $35.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.57.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

