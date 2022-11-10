Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASRT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ASRT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,647. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 393,735 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

