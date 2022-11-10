Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.12 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $63.12 million and $8.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

