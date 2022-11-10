Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlantia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 14,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,168. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Get Atlantia alerts:

About Atlantia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.