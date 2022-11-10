Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 14,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,168. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.
About Atlantia
