Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Raised to $30.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.88 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $41.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

