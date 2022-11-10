Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 231.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.2%.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 140,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

