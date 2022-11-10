Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 231.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.2%.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

