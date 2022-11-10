Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares rose 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.92 and last traded at $144.92. Approximately 106,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,977,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Atlassian Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.25.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 129,210 shares of company stock worth $24,967,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

