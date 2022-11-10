Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.10. for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

ATO traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 866,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,405,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

