Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $57,056,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 2,625,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,588. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.