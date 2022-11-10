AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in AT&T by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,067,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in AT&T by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.