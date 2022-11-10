Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Down 0.6%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 2,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Auddia Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

