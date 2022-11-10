Audius Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $153.22 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00583947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.30 or 0.30416832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

