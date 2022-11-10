Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the October 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

