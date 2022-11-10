Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

ADSK opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

