Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.52. 37,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

