Avalanche Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $777.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.17 or 0.00081215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,745,242 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

