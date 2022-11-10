Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $506,000.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Articles

