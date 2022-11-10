AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $14.82. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 635,348 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

