AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $14.82. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 635,348 shares trading hands.
AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
