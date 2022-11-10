AVEVA Group’s (AVV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,113 ($35.84) price target on the stock.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

LON AVV opened at GBX 3,137 ($36.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,084.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,583.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -150.48. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,495.12 ($40.24).

AVEVA Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.75%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

