Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

