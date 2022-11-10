Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $434.07

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.07 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 374.10 ($4.31). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 61,482 shares traded.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 433.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.