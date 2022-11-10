Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

AV traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 426.30 ($4.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,507 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.31.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). In related news, insider Andrea Blance bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($74,611.40). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). Insiders have bought 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528 in the last three months.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

