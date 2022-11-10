Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Avnet Trading Down 3.4 %

AVT traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,174. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

