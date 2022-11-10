AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AXA from €31.00 ($31.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

AXAHY opened at $26.29 on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

