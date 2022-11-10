Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,327,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

