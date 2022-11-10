Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Shares Up 0.1%

Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 54 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
Axs Fomo Etf Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.
