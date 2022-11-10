Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,791. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Azure Power Global

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.