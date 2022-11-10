B. Riley Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Koppers by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

