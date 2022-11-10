Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,049 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3,541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 415,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 403,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Etsy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,736 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

