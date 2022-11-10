Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

