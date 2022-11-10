Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,803 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.40 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

