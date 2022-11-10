Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Brookfield Renewable worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after acquiring an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,958,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

