Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $24.28 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

