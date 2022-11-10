Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,667 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.31 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

