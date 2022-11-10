Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,913 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,541.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,865 shares of company stock worth $6,132,169. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.69 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average of $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

