Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on November 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 90.69 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.21 million and a PE ratio of 363.41. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.75.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

