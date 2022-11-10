Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $29.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $513.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.87 and a 200-day moving average of $542.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

