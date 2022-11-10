Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 37.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 509,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 206,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,817. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

