Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

PEP traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

