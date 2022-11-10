Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,316. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

