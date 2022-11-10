Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 1,282,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

