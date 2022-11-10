Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 3,385 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $26,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,587. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

