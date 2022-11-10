Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $10.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 103,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,557. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.