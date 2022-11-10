Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $107.48.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

