Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Lowered to $152.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Balchem Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Institutional Trading of Balchem

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Balchem by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

